US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for Covid-19

Antony Blinken (right) meets Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde at the State Department, on May 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
7 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive on Wednesday (May 4) for Covid-19 and will shift to a virtual work schedule, the State Department said.

“The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms,” the department said in a statement.

Blinken has not seen President Joe Biden in person for several days and Biden is not considered a close contact, it said.

Spokesman Ned Price said that Blinken would no longer deliver a long-awaited speech on China policy scheduled for Thursday.

“He looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Blinken was among guests who packed into a Washington hotel on Saturday evening for the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Trevor Noah, the comedian who introduced Biden, joked about the dinner being a “super-spreader” event.

More On This Topic
Two Omicron sub-variants driving Covid-19 spike in South Africa, says WHO
The Big Story: S'pore's Covid-19 situation 'best it has been' since start of pandemic, says expert
Related Stories
Beijing shuts subway stations, bus routes as Covid-19 spreads
'This is murder': Shanghai nursing home resident wrongly sent to morgue while still alive
Taiwan reduces Covid-19 quarantine for arrivals even as cases rise
Pfizer says patients who relapse after taking Covid-19 pill can repeat course
New York City raises Covid-19 alert level as case numbers rise

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top