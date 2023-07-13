US Secret Service ends White House cocaine probe; no suspect identified

Cocaine was found in a cubby hole where White House visitors place electronics and other belongings before going on tours. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
33 min ago
Published
50 min ago

WASHINGTON - The US Secret Service said on Thursday it had concluded its investigation into cocaine found at the White House and said it had been unable to identify a suspect.

The cocaine was found in a cubby hole in a West Wing entry area where visitors place electronics and other belongings before going on tours, a source familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

In its statement on Thursday, the Secret Service said it was unable to obtain fingerprints from the package that held the cocaine and could not obtain a sufficient DNA sample to compare against a pool of people it had identified who could have brought it into the White House.

CNN was first to report that the investigation had concluded. REUTERS

More On This Topic
White powder found at White House said to be cocaine
Secret Service investigating who brought cocaine into the White House

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top