US school phone bans are gradually improving test scores, new evidence shows
Claire Miller
- Strict US school phone bans are modestly improving maths and reading scores, according to Harvard researchers who studied 3.3 million students across 4,600 schools.
- Schools that lock phones away all day saw the biggest gains, equal to about one or two extra weeks of school a year, and results were strongest in reading.
- Experts say the effects are small but important if they build over time. Bans may also help wellbeing, social life and class focus, though they will not fix low scores alone.
AI generated
School cellphone bans are beginning to modestly improve students’ academic performance, according to the first large national analysis that compared students’ test scores before and after the bans.
Schools with strict bans – requiring students to lock their phones in pouches all school day – saw maths and reading scores improve as if students had an additional week or two of school a year, the study found.