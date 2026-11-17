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Schools with strict bans saw maths and reading scores improve as if students had an additional week or two of school a year.

School cellphone bans are beginning to modestly improve students’ academic performance, according to the first large national analysis that compared students’ test scores before and after the bans.

Schools with strict bans – requiring students to lock their phones in pouches all school day – saw maths and reading scores improve as if students had an additional week or two of school a year, the study found.