US says it's preparing new Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

WASHINGTON • The US is preparing fresh sanctions against Russia over the near-fatal poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a top White House adviser has said.

Jailed opposition leader Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent, was arrested in January upon returning to Russia after recovering from a poison attack that he says was orchestrated by Moscow.

President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan noted on Sunday that Washington has already sanctioned Russia for "the poisoning of Alexei Navalny".

"We rallied European allies in a joint effort to impose costs on Russia for the use of a chemical agent against one of their citizens on Russian soil," he told CNN's State Of The Union.

But he added: "We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case... We've shown along the way we're not going to pull our punches."

Moscow pushed back against the possibility of new sanctions and warned of a Russian response.

"The illegal actions of the United States have always been followed by a legitimate response from us," Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

And Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said "this was not the signal that everyone received after the summit" in Geneva last week between Mr Biden and Mr Putin. Among other things, the two leaders agreed to return their respective ambassadors - the Russian Mr Antonov and the American John Sullivan, withdrawn in tit-for-tat fashion after Mr Biden in March likened Mr Putin to a "killer".

Speaking on Sunday upon his return to New York, Mr Antonov said he had just learnt of the sanctions threat. "I think that it is not possible to stabilise relations, improve mutual relations between two countries, through sanctions," he said, calling instead for a restoration of dialogue.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE