US says it condemns attempts by China-linked 'cyber actors' to steal US Covid research

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States condemned on Thursday (May 14) attempts by "cyber actors and non-traditional collectors affiliated" with China to steal US intellectual property and data related to coronavirus research, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint statement to raise awareness against what they called threats to coronavirus-related research from actors related to China.