US sanctions Putin's daughters, Russian banks over alleged killing of civilians in Ukraine

WASHINGTON • The United States announced yesterday it will impose new sanctions on Russia, including penalties on two of its largest banks and President Vladimir Putin's daughters, following allegations of atrocities in Ukraine by Russian forces.

Full blocking sanctions will be imposed on Sberbank, Russia's largest financial institution, and Alfa Bank, the country's largest private bank, said Mr Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council. All US entities will be barred from transactions with them, with the exception of the energy sector.

Mr Putin's daughters, Ms Mariya Putina and Ms Katerina Tikhonova, along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife and daughter, and members of Russia's national security council, will be sanctioned as part of an effort by the US and its allies to crack down on people close to the Russian leader, a senior administration official said.

The US believes Mr Putin and his allies hide wealth with family members, the official said in a briefing for reporters, on condition of anonymity. President Joe Biden will also sign an order that prohibits new investment in Russia by US persons and entities.

Other state-owned enterprises that will be subject to full blocking sanctions include United Aircraft Corporation and United Shipbuilding Corporation, Mr Deese said.

"Most of these large state-owned enterprises operate in very close connection to the Russian government. And we will be applying full blocking sanctions as well," Mr Deese told reporters yesterday at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

Full blocking sanctions on state-owned enterprises will be announced by the Treasury Department later today, but do not include the energy sector.

The announcements follow the emergence of photos and reports of dead civilians in Bucha and other areas near Kyiv that fuelled global outrage against Russia. Mr Biden described the apparent killings as war crimes, and said Mr Putin could face a trial. Moscow has denied that its armed forces committed the atrocities.

After the latest round of sanctions was announced, Mr Biden took to Twitter to say he had linked the measures to Bucha.

"I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha," the US President said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the US Treasury Department took aim at Russia's effort to avoid a default on its sovereign debt by halting dollar debt payments from the nation's accounts at US banks.

The European Commission on Tuesday proposed new sanctions on Russia, including a coal ban, new penalties on oligarchs and other elites and their families, export controls and blocking access to Russian shipping carriers. The proposals also included sanctions on Mr Putin's daughters. The announcements come as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Europe for meetings with Nato allies to coordinate the latest punishments for Russia.

Soon after the latest round of sanctions was announced by the White House, Russian lender Sberbank said the measures against it would not have a significant effect on its operations.

"The sanctions will not have a significant impact on the bank's operations and will not affect service to Russians as the system has already adapted to the previous restrictions," it said in a statement.

Britain yesterday also froze the assets of Sberbank and Credit Bank of Moscow, and said it would end all imports of Russian coal and oil by the end of this year in a ratcheting up of sanctions designed to "starve Putin's war machine", it said. A further eight oligarchs were also sanctioned.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG