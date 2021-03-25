US, S. Korea play down North's missile tests

WASHINGTON/SEOUL • North Korea fired two short-range missiles at the weekend, United States and South Korean officials said, but Washington played down the first such tests since President Joe Biden took office and said it was still open to dialogue with Pyongyang.

The North Korean tests involved weapons systems at the low end of the spectrum that were not covered by United Nations Security Council testing bans, two senior officials of the Biden administration told a briefing call on Tuesday.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said two cruise missiles were fired off North Korea's west-coast town of Onchon on Sunday morning. South Korea had detected signs that a test was imminent and was monitoring it in real time, a JCS official told reporters yesterday.

The cruise missiles were fired over the Yellow Sea towards China, rather than US ally Japan in the east.

The launch marks North Korea's first publicly known weapons test since Mr Biden took office in January. But Mr Biden downplayed the test, saying "nothing much has changed", while one senior US official said it was "normal" testing and warned against "hyping" it.

"No, according to the Defence Department it's business as usual. There's no new wrinkle in what they did," Mr Biden told reporters upon his return from a visit to Ohio, when asked if the test was a provocation.

China's response was similarly muted. "We urge all parties to continue dialogue and consultation, work together to keep the situation calm," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a news briefing yesterday.

The test came just days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while in Seoul with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, vowed to work to denuclearise North Korea and criticised its "systemic and widespread" human rights abuses.

North Korea has refused to engage with behind-the-scenes US diplomatic overtures since the middle of last month, calling them a "cheap trick".

Senior US officials said the administration's North Korea policy review was in its "final stages". As part of that effort, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will host his counterparts from Japan and South Korea next week to discuss North Korea.

The officials said there had been "very little dialogue or interaction" with North Korea since a failed summit between former president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February 2019, but they did not see the latest test as "closing the door" to talks.

DON'T OVERREACT We shouldn't identify every North Korean missile test as a provocation since the South also carries out such tests in regular military exercises. DR CHEONG SEONG-CHANG, director of the Centre for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute in Seoul.

Mr Ha Tae-keung, a South Korean lawmaker, said Seoul and Washington had agreed not to announce their detection of the missile test, citing a briefing by intelligence officials.

Opposition lawmakers and some experts said the US confirmation indicated a coordination failure between the allies.

"It could've indeed been a routine, pre-planned activity," said Professor Kim Dong-yup of Seoul's Kyungnam University. "But I can't help asking if the government and the JCS were walking on eggshells so as not to upset North Korea."

The JCS official said South Korea does not disclose some North Korean activities to protect its reconnaissance assets.

Dr Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Centre for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute in Seoul, said: "We shouldn't identify every North Korean missile test as a provocation since the South also carries out such tests in regular military exercises."

But he added: "Pyongyang could elevate the intensity of missile tests from short-range to medium-range in the months ahead if it thinks Washington is doubling down on punitive policy against it."

