US, Russia set for Jan 10 talks amid Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW • United States and Russian officials will hold security talks on Jan 10 to discuss concerns about their respective military activity and confront rising tensions over Ukraine, the two countries said.

A spokesman for the Biden administration announced the date late on Monday, and said Russia and Nato were also likely to hold talks on Jan 12, with a broader meeting including Moscow, Washington and other European countries set for Jan 13.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed those dates yesterday and said he hoped that the talks with the US in Geneva would launch a process that would give Moscow new security guarantees from the West.

Such guarantees are a longstanding demand of Moscow, which alarmed the West by massing tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine in the past two months.

The Jan 12 Nato meeting would be held in Brussels, Mr Ryabkov said, while the Jan 13 talks would involve the Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which includes the US and its Nato allies, as well as Russia, Ukraine and other former Soviet states.

Russia's deployment of troops near Ukraine has raised fears in the West that Moscow, which seized Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014 and has since backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine, may be poised for a new attack.

Russia has denied plans for an assault but says it could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met.

Moscow, worried by what it says is the West's re-arming of Ukraine, has said it wants legally binding guarantees that Nato will not expand further eastwards, and that certain offensive weapons will not be deployed to Ukraine or other neighbouring countries.

The US has vowed economic sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine, and says it cannot promise that a sovereign state such as Ukraine would never join Nato.

"When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table, and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia's activities as well," said the spokesman for the White House's National Security Council, who declined to be identified and added that no decisions would be made about Ukraine without Ukraine.

"There will be areas where we can make progress, and areas where we will disagree. That's what diplomacy is about."

US President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a massive spending Bill that, among other things, will provide US$300 million (S$406 million) for an initiative supporting Ukraine's armed forces, and billions more for European defence broadly.

