US responds to Iran on nuclear deal as momentum builds

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The United States on Wednesday (Aug 24) responded to Iran's suggestions on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal as momentum builds to bring back the landmark agreement trashed by former president Donald Trump.

Just weeks after the deal looked dead, the European Union put forward on Aug 8 what it called a final text to restore the agreement, in which Iran would see sanctions relief and be able to sell its oil again in return for severe limits on its nuclear programme.

Iran came back last week with a series of proposed changes, to which the United States formally responded on Wednesday, a day after Teheran accused its arch-enemy of stonewalling.

Iran, the United States and the European Union all confirmed the US response, but none immediately discussed it in depth.

"As you know, we received Iran's comments on the EU's proposed final text through the EU," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today."

In Teheran, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Teheran received the response "on the outstanding issues in the negotiations to lift sanctions" from the European Union late Wednesday local time.

"The process of carefully reviewing the US opinions has begun and the Islamic Republic of Iran will announce its opinion in this context to the coordinator after it completes its review," Kanani added.

With signs that the agreement will reach the finish line, Iran's arch-rival Israel stepped up pressure on Western nations to block it.

"On the table right now is a bad deal. It would give Iran US$100 billion a year," Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told journalists on Wednesday. That equates to around S$140 billion.

The money would be used by Iran-backed militant groups Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad to "undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe," he added.

Lapid, however, has promised to preserve cooperation with the United States, Israel's crucial ally, and has avoided the confrontational stance of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who openly joined then-president Barack Obama's Republican rivals to campaign against the deal when it was reached.