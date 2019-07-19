US representatives grill Acting Homeland Security chief over offensive Facebook group

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elijah Cummings grilled Acting Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kevin McAleenan about his knowledge and subsequent handling of a private Facebook group where border agents posted racist and misogynistic comments including sexually explicit comments about herself.

This came during testimony from the DHS chief before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing focusing on the "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy".

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) service came under fire over the issue, when the nonprofit news site ProPublica reported that offensive content had been posted on a private Facebook group for current and former CPB officers.

Posts included jokes about the deaths of migrants and sexually explicit comments referring to Ms Ocasio-Cortez, the news outlet said.

Mr McAleenan had previously said the Facebook page was a private site run by a group of individuals in their off-duty hours and not under CBP control. He said DHS did put out a social media policy encouraging border agents to maintain standards and a code of conduct on social media.

US Representative Elijah Cummings also slammed Mr McAleenan for the conditions of immigration detention facilities on the US-Mexico border.

The Trump administration faces criticism for housing immigrants in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions, and there are concerns about migrant children being separated from adults by US authorities.