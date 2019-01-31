US report flags threat of China's growing influence

China is likely to continue increasing its maritime presence in the South China Sea as well as build military and dual-use infrastructure on the Spratly Islands to better control access and project power in the area, according to a newly released American intelligence assessment of global threats.

Beijing seeks to influence the politics and economies of countries in its backyard, and is expected to increase its engagement in South-east Asia to build its influence while diminishing the influence of the United States and its allies, said the annual report submitted to the US Senate on Tuesday.

When asked about the assessment, Chinese Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang yesterday questioned why the US felt insecure as the world's top superpower with unparalleled military might.

"If even the United States feels threatened in all directions, how would other countries feel? Would they think that danger is just at the door? How will they get by? I don't know where the strong insecurity of the US comes from," he said at a regular briefing .

Mr Geng criticised what he called America's zero-sum way of thinking about security. He said: "The security of a country cannot be based on the insecurity of other countries. China has always advocated the establishment of a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable new security concept.

"We hope that the US can abandon the zero-sum thinking, abandon the view of big powers from a confrontational perspective, conform to the tide of peace and development, join China, Russia and the international community, to jointly safeguard international peace and security."

Key points of the report

CHINA It is likely to continue to increase its maritime presence in the South China Sea, according to the annual assessment of threats against the United States from the US intelligence community. It is also expected to build military and dual-use infrastructure in the Spratly Islands to improve its ability to project power. China and Russia pose the biggest espionage and cyber attack threats to the US and are more aligned than they have been in decades. RUSSIA Moscow meddled on President Donald Trump's behalf in the 2016 presidential election and can be expected to do the same in 2020. N. KOREA Mr Kim Jong Un's government is unlikely to give up all of its nuclear weapons and has continued activity inconsistent with pledges to denuclearise. IRAN The country is still abiding by the terms of the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal despite Mr Trump's decision to withdraw last year, claiming Teheran had broken it. ISIS The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria remains a potent threat in the Middle East as its leaders continue to encourage attacks on the West. The group still commands thousands of fighters and still has thousands of supporters around the world.

The 42-page US report said that, in the coming year, China and Russia would compete more intensively with the US, its allies and partners in an expansive race for technological and military superiority, thus presenting greater threats to US national security.

"China's military capabilities and reach will continue to grow as it invests heavily in developing and fielding advanced weapons, and Beijing will use its military clout to extend its footprint and complement its broadening political and economic influence, as we have seen with its One Belt, One Road," said US intelligence chief Dan Coats as he presented the report to the Senate in an open hearing.

"As part of this trend, we anticipate China will attempt to further solidify and increase its control within its immediate sphere of influence in the South China Sea, and its global presence further abroad," he added.

The intelligence report said that China sought to achieve effective control over its claimed waters with a whole-of-government strategy, compel South-east Asian claimants to acquiesce to its claims - at least tacitly - and bolster Beijing's narrative in the region that the US is in decline and China's pre-eminence is inevitable.

In the wake of Washington's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, China has promoted a unified stance with Asean in defence of multilateralism and World Trade Organisation reform, said the report.

Beijing also fosters a shared perception with Asean that US freedom of navigation operations through Chinese-claimed waters in the South China Sea were threats to regional stability, it added.

The report described China as currying favour with many Pacific island nations through bribery, infrastructure investments and diplomatic engagement with local leaders, while also shielding Myanmar from international sanctions in response to the humanitarian crisis and alleged ethnic cleansing in its Rakhine state.

"Meanwhile, Beijing almost certainly will continue using pressure and incentives to try to force Taipei to accept the One China framework and ultimately Chinese control, and it will monitor the US reaction as an indicator of US resolve in the region," said the report.

The report also detailed Chinese direct threats to the US, describing Beijing as the most active strategic competitor responsible for cyber espionage against the US government, corporations and allies.

China is able to launch cyber attacks that can temporarily disrupt critical infrastructure in the US, such as the disruption of a natural gas pipeline for days to weeks, it warned.

The report listed concerns about the potential for Chinese intelligence and security services to use the country's information technology firms to spy on the US and its allies, a key fear in the broader American crackdown on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, which was indicted on 13 counts of trade secret theft and bank fraud among other crimes in charges unsealed on Monday.