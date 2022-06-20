US rejects China's claims over Taiwan Strait as concerns grow

WASHINGTON • Biden administration officials have decided to reject a vague new assertion by China that the Taiwan Strait is not "international waters" and are increasingly concerned the stance could result in more frequent challenges at sea for the self-ruled island, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chinese officials have made such remarks repeatedly in meetings with US counterparts in recent months, Bloomberg has reported.

That raises the prospect that China could be preparing a new challenge to US regional influence in a key area of discord between the two countries.

China has long asserted that the Taiwan Strait is part of its exclusive economic zone, and takes the view that there are limits to the activities of foreign military vessels in those waters.

While it regularly protests against US military moves in the Taiwan Strait, the legal status of the waters previously was not a regular talking point in meetings with US officials.

The timing of the assertion is causing alarm within the Biden administration, given that the global security environment is already fraught in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the matter and his national security team is examining the Chinese claim to understand exactly what it entails, the people familiar with the matter said.

The team is looking at the language China has used to describe the strait in previous decades and is working with US allies to assess their interpretations.

The language may be intended to deter the US from sailing through the strait, a practice that Beijing has criticised as harming stability and sending the wrong signal to "Taiwan independence forces", US officials said.

The people familiar said it was not clear if China would take practical steps to enforce its position.

The US is unlikely to be stopped by the more assertive language from China.

US warships transit the Taiwan Strait several times a year while en route between the East and South China Seas.

The US Navy has conducted at least five transits this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and will probably continue to do so, seeing if Beijing will back its words with actions.

"The Taiwan Strait is an international waterway" where freedom of navigation and overflight "are guaranteed under international law", US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in an e-mail.

"The United States will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, and that includes transiting through the Taiwan Strait," he said.

BLOOMBERG