US records nearly 60,000 more cases in 24 hours

WASHINGTON • The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic has recorded nearly 60,000 new cases, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of cases has rocketed in recent weeks, registering 59,747 new cases on Sunday over the last 24-hour period.

The country has now registered a total of 3,301,820 infections, the Baltimore-based university said in its latest data. The death toll stood at 135,171 with 442 additional deaths counted.

Florida state reported a record rise of more than 15,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours on Sunday.

If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day, behind the US, Brazil and India, according to a Reuters analysis.

Florida's daily increases in cases have already surpassed the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the height of the pandemic there.

The southern US state also broke New York state's record of 12,847 new cases on April 10 when it was the epicentre of the outbreak in the country.

New York City has just reported its first day with zero confirmed or probable virus deaths since the pandemic hit New York state.

The milestone came on Sunday in initial data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. It marked the end of a four-month stretch since the city reported its first Covid-19 fatality on March 11.

The confirmed daily death count hit its height on April 7, at 597.

Another 216 people were reported likely to have died from the virus despite no positive laboratory tests that day.

"New Yorkers have been the hero of this story, going above and beyond to keep each other safe," City Hall spokesman Avery Cohen said in an e-mailed statement.

New York state reported five deaths on Sunday but did not specify where those fatalities occurred.

The highest number of deaths statewide was reported on April 9, at 799.

New York City has reported a total of 18,670 confirmed Covid-19 deaths and 4,613 probable ones.

Washington has also seen coronavirus deaths slow this month. Figures from the mayor's office on Sunday showed no new deaths in the past three days.

Still, coronavirus infections are rising in about 40 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

Nationally, the US has broken global records by registering about 60,000 new cases a day for the last four days in a row, according to a Reuters tally.

Hospitalisations and positive test rates are also rising in the states at the centre of the outbreak - Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Health officials have pleaded with the public to wear masks to limit the spread of the virus, but the issue has become politically divisive in the US, unlike many other countries that have seen far lower rates of infection and death.

Seven months into the pandemic, President Donald Trump wore a mask for the first time in public when he visited a military medical centre last Saturday. Mr Trump had previously refused to wear a mask in public or ask Americans to wear face coverings, saying it was a personal choice.

Many Americans still refuse to wear a mask, which health experts say helps stop transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, dozens of millionaires from the US and six other countries have sent a message to their governments: "Tax us. Tax us. Tax us."

Calling themselves the Millionaires For Humanity, more than 80 wealthy individuals - including Walt Disney heiress Abigail Disney, former BlackRock managing director Morris Pearl, screenwriter Richard Curtis and Danish-Iranian entrepreneur Djaffar Shalchi - are petitioning for higher taxes on the rich to help pay for the billions in new government programmes made necessary by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Today, we, the undersigned millionaires and billionaires, ask our governments to raise taxes on people like us. Immediately. Substantially. Permanently," according to the open letter.

The group released the letter ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

