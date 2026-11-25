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US ready to impose tariffs on China, EU and others over subsidised production: Sources

Even with majorities in both the House and Senate, Trump could veto any legislation that overturns or waters down the tariffs.

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is expected to soon announce plans to raise tariffs on China, the European Union and 14 other economies, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The US Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) is expected to release the results of a months-long tariff investigation into the industrial subsidies by the 16 economies in the coming days, according to the sources, who were not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

They stressed the timing for the roll-out of the tariffs could still change. The White House and USTR did not respond to requests for comment.

Plans for the new tariffs are part of an effort to replace broader duties the administration set in 2025 that were subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court.

The plans were reported earlier on Nov 24 by Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal.

The tariffs are in response to what the White House has said is excessive manufacturing output in those countries, boosted by subsidies, that has led to a flood of goods at lower prices that undercut American companies.

The anticipated action constitutes a second step in the administration’s efforts to replace the duties announced in April 2025 that the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in February.

The White House imposed levies of 10% to 12.5% on 60 trading partners in July, charging that they have inadequately enforced bans on goods produced by forced labour.

The anticipated trade action demonstrates that the Trump administration is still willing to impose import taxes despite a sweeping loss for the Republican Party in the November midterm elections, fuelled largely by affordability concerns as inflation remains elevated.

At the same time, the new duties could test how the Democrats will respond to tariffs imposed unilaterally by Trump.

Even with majorities in both the House and Senate, Trump could veto any legislation that overturns or waters down the tariffs.

The excess industrial capacity probes were initiated under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to levy tariffs against nations that discriminate against US companies or commerce.

The levels of the anticipated tariffs were not immediately clear, but would come on top of tariffs of 10% to 12.5% announced earlier in 2026.

Many countries, including China, had protested those tariffs, which took effect just as the clock ran out on temporary levies Trump had turned to after the Supreme Court in February struck down sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs he levied on nearly every US trade partner. AP