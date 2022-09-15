US railroad strike averted by late-night deal

WASHINGTON - Major US railroads and unions secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies across the country and beyond.

If they accept the deal, workers whose pay had been frozen will win double-digit increases and exceptions to employer attendance polices that will allow them to seek certain types of medical care without fear of being punished, union leaders said.

The agreement includes an immediate 14.1 per cent wage rise, the railroads said.

US President Joe Biden announced the deal early on Thursday morning, calling it "a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America's families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult years".

Unions will now vote on the agreement.

Even if those votes fail, a rail shutdown that could have happened as soon as midnight on Friday has been averted for several weeks due to the standard language included in such a deal, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

A rail shutdown could have frozen almost 30 per cent of US cargo shipments by weight, stoked inflation, cost the US economy as much as US$2 billion per day and unleashed a cascade of transport woes affecting the US energy, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and retail sectors.

The impact would have stretched beyond US borders because trains link the United States to Canada and Mexico and provide vital connections to massive ships that ferry goods from around the globe.

Biden administration officials hosted labour contract talks into the night on Wednesday aiming to secure an agreement between unions which represent 115,000 workers and railroads including Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX, Norfolk Southern and Kansas City Southern.

Investors expect a rail strike would threaten coal supplies to power plants and boost demand for gas.

Negotiations between the companies and a dozen unions had stretched for more than two years, leading Biden to appoint an emergency board to help break the impasse.

Failing to reach a deal before the deadline of one minute after midnight on Friday would have cleared the way for workers to legally strike.

Amtrak, which runs passenger rail, said it was working to restore services after cancelling long-distance trains on Thursday in anticipation of a strike.