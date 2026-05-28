US reimposes sanctions on UN expert on Palestinians

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Ms Francesca Albanese has been a relentless critic of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians in her role as the UN Human Rights Council special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories.

WASHINGTON - The United States on May 27 reimposed sanctions on Ms Francesca Albanese, a UN expert on the Palestinian territories who has harshly criticised Israel, after an appeals court overruled an earlier order prohibiting the action.

A notice on the Treasury Department’s website showed that it had reimposed a sanctions designation on Ms Albanese that blacklists her globally, making it impossible for her to use major credit cards or carry out bank transactions.

Ms Albanese, who is Italian, has been a relentless critic of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians in her role as the UN Human Rights Council special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories.

The US Treasury’s move came after a May 22 order from an appeals court issued an administrative stay on an earlier ruling while the court considers the merits of the case.

The case was brought by Ms Albanese’s husband, Mr Massimiliano Cali on behalf of their child, a US citizen who is still a minor.

Ms Albanese has been at the forefront of accusing Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza in its devastating military campaign after the Oct 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announcing sanctions against her in July 2025, said she has “spewed unabashed anti-Semitism, expressed support for terrorism and open contempt for the United States, Israel and the West.”

Ms Albanese denies allegations of anti-Semitism, which have also been made by Israel. AFP