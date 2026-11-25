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US moots tariffs of up to 20% on S’pore goods

For the time being, the United States Trade Representative did not propose tariffs on goods from Mexico and Norway.

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on Nov 25 proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including a 20% tariff on Singapore.

In a statement on the website of the US Trade Representative (USTR), the proposed rate for Singapore is up to 20%, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, on all its goods, with exemptions for certain goods, to “obtain the elimination of the acts, policies, and practices”.

“The Trade Representative further proposes to consider adjusting the tariff rate applied to each good to 10% to account for any commitments in the event that Singapore were to reach an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the United States, or conclude other negotiations that are responsive to the determinations in this investigation into the acts, policies, and practices of Singapore,” the statement said.

The tariffs are proposed to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, with the highest rates to hit China, which Washington blames most for flooding world markets with cheap exports.

The USTR’s office announced the duties after completing an eight-month Section 301 unfair trade practices probe into 16 trading partners, including close allies Japan, the European Union and South Korea.

For the time being, the USTR did not propose tariffs on goods from Mexico and Norway.

The other trading partners besides Singapore affected are China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the EU, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The official said Washington concluded that each of those trading partners “creates, sustains, or contributes to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce”.

The USTR defines structural excess capacity as situations where countries “are promoting production and capacity divorced from the realities of demand and market principles”, the official said, including through the use of industrial policies, subsidies and the use of components imported from non-market economies.

The USTR said Singapore’s “unreasonable acts, policies, and practices” include industrial plans, financial repression, savings promotion policies that suppress domestic consumption, inadequate labour protections and financial support for key sectors.

There is also Singapore’s failure to address global excess capacity and production, including through imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies, according to the USTR.

China would face the highest tariff rates of the 14 trading partners as the proposed 20% excess-capacity tariffs on Chinese goods would be in addition to the roughly 25% tariffs imposed during US President Donald Trump’s first term in office, the official said, adding that this would keep China above the 20% proposed rate for Vietnam.

But the proposed duties would not stack on top of tariffs of 10% or 12.5% that the administration imposed in July on a wider group of 60 trading partners over allegations of lax enforcement of anti-forced-labour laws.

Those duties and the excess-capacity tariffs are widely viewed as rebuilding Trump’s global tariffs that were struck down in February by the US Supreme Court.

Seeking stability with China

The US official said that the new duties would not exceed tariff limits in trade deals negotiated by the Trump administration, including a 20% cap for China during Trump’s second term under a year-old trade truce with Beijing that is due to expire on Jan 10.

The tariffs would not apply to about US$30 billion (S$38.8 billion) worth of Chinese imports that the US is considering for tariff reductions under a bilateral process, called the “Board of Trade”, the official said, adding that Washington did not expect Beijing to retaliate against the new excess-capacity duties.

“We know that they don’t like these actions, but we are seeking stability with the Chinese. China is seeking stability with us,” the official said, adding that Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week was “really great” and that there was progress on supplies of Chinese rare earth minerals in recent days.

Tariff rates also will be consistent with trade agreements signed by other partners, the official said, including the 15% cap agreed by the EU, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as a 19% cap agreed by Malaysia.

But several countries, such as India and Vietnam, do not have finalised trade deals. The US official said that the new duties were expected to result in more trade agreements being negotiated and finalised, possibly at a Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Miami in December.

Public notice and comment period

The proposed duties will be subject to a public notice and comment period, with a hearing scheduled before they go into effect. The official said that could push implementation into January.

The USTR was still reviewing excess capacity probes into Norway and Mexico, the official said, declining to provide a timeline for their completion.

US officials briefed congressional committees on the changes late on Nov 24. Affected countries were also notified, the official said.

The Trump administration’s tariffs have in part contributed to higher prices on consumer goods in the United States, and a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll following November’s midterm elections showed 62% of respondents would support efforts to repeal the tariffs.

The administration has singled out China as the biggest source of excess industrial capacity, which it says is flooding global markets with steel, aluminium, electric vehicles, appliances, solar products and other goods.

China has rejected the accusations, saying its exports reflect competitive advantages.

The probe was also partly directed at Chinese investment in countries in South-east Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, which Washington says is used to manufacture goods for the US market and avoid prior US tariffs. REUTERS