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A router installed by L3Harris Technologies in a remote Arkansas facility triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide aviation ground stop on Nov 13.

WASHINGTON – US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Nov 16 it remains unclear why a router installed by L3Harris Technologies in a remote Arkansas facility triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide aviation ground stop on Nov 13.

Shares of L3Harris, the contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration, closed down 3.7% after the government blamed the mass flight shutdown on its router installation. Airlines cancelled more than 18,000 flights as a result.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which owns Juniper Networks, the maker of the routers that L3Harris installed, dropped 4.5% on Nov 16.

L3Harris has said it is cooperating with the official investigation into what went wrong.

Duffy, speaking on CNBC, said the installation at an FAA radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, led to an overload of a key government communications system at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds.

That destabilised aircraft communications and radar feeds, affecting 17 of 22 FAA en route air traffic control centres that were using old routers and prompting the ground stop, Duffy said.

He added that he has urged Congress to fund the construction of a new telecom network that is not owned by L3Harris.

Duffy is set to brief US senators on the investigation on Nov 17.

The FAA had said on Nov 15 that the initial investigation suggested the data overload could have happened in two locations: the El Dorado site and a radar site in Amarillo, Texas.

Duffy said L3Harris had replaced the router in Amarillo three weeks earlier.

He said testing of the two routers was taking place at an L3Harris lab in Florida overseen by the FAA. He invited the FBI to attend the investigation to make sure the review is being done correctly.

The FAA said that after the data “inconsistencies” occurred, L3Harris ultimately blocked those two locations, stabilising the network.

The broadcasting function was also disabled on all the new routers as well as 60 other routers in the system as a precaution, it added.

L3Harris had been installing Juniper Networks routers to replace Cisco routers, produced in 2001, which were supposed to have been replaced in 2006, the FAA said.

“Based on what we know and have been told by others, our equipment was working as configured,” HPE said on Nov 16.

“The FAA is assessing the configuration and performance of all infrastructure involved to determine the cause.”

Duffy has asked for billions of dollars from Congress to build a new fibre network operated by AT&T, Verizon and Lumen to replace the old L3Harris-owned copper network.

“I have the architecture ready. These companies are ready to deploy tomorrow. All I need is the money to tell them to start,” he said on NBC on Nov 15.

“I want to get away from L3Harris and get to a new one. But they own the network. So I can’t cancel the network that they own and I operate on.”

The FAA said the Arkansas router replacement was part of the US$1 billion (S$1.29 billion) a year it spends to maintain and sustain the existing 1980s telecom network, but not part of its broader modernisation effort. REUTERS