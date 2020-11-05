US presidential election: Trump campaign plans to file Nevada lawsuit alleging voter fraud

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump's campaign is planning a Thursday morning (Nov 5) press conference in Las Vegas to announce the filing of a lawsuit alleging that at least 10,000 people voted illegally in Nevada, Fox News reported.

The lawsuit will claim that the ballots were cast in Nevada by people who no longer live there, Fox said.

Former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada attorney-general Adam Laxalt, American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald will attend the event, planned for 11.30am New York time (12.30am on Friday, Singapore time).

The Trump campaign has already filed campaign-related lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

