US Presidential debate: Biden demands Trump reveal tax returns, asks what he's hiding

NASHVILLE (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden traded charges of secretly taking money from foreign interests on Thursday (Oct 22), after the former vice-president addressed head-on Trump's efforts to portray him as corrupt.

Biden, declaring he had never accepted a foreign payment, noted that Trump has never publicly released his tax returns. He pointed at the president and demanded: "What are you hiding?"

Unlike their first debate, in which Trump repeatedly talked over Biden and the former vice-president called his opponent a "clown" and told him to "shut up," the candidates complied with rules of the debate that called for them to allow each other time to speak.

Biden showed he had anticipated that Trump would try to advance allegations that the former vice-president is corrupt.

Before the debate, Trump's campaign introduced a man to reporters travelling with the president, Tony Bobulinski, who claimed without evidence to have discussed a business venture in China with Biden and his son, Hunter.

Biden raised the topic before Trump, accusing the president and his associates of promoting Russian disinformation in unsubstantiated allegations about his Hunter Biden's business dealings.

"We are in a situation where foreign countries are trying to interfere in the outcome of our election," Biden said. "His buddy Rudy Giuliani - he's being used as a Russian pawn."

Trump responded by falsely accusing Biden of accepting US$3.5 million (S$4.75 million) from Russia.

A report by Senate Republicans in September alleged that Hunter received a payment of US$3.5 million from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

"I have not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life," Biden said.

Pointing his finger at the president, he said: "You have not released a single solitary year of your tax return. What are you hiding?"

"The foreign countries are paying you a lot," Biden said. "Russia's paying out a lot. China's paying you a lot. And your hotels and businesses all around the country, all around the world."

Trump responded that Russia was "paying you a lot of money" when it invaded Ukraine under the Obama administration "and they probably still are."

Bobulinski, who told reporters before the debate that he had spoken with Biden and his son about a Chinese business venture that didn't get off the ground, "was damning," Trump said.

Bobulinksi's alleged relationship with the Bidens could not be immediately verified, he didn't provide substantiation for his claims, and he didn't take questions from reporters.

"Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption," Biden said.

"I called my accountants. Under audit," Trump responded. "I'm going to release them as soon as I can - I want to do it - and it will show how successful, how great this company is."

Trump continued: "I don't make money from China, you do. I don't make money from Ukraine, you do."

Neither man provided specific substantiation in the moment for their claims that the other had received foreign payments, though Biden cited New York Times reporting on information about Trump's taxes the paper has obtained.

The 90-minute debate is one of the last potential turning points of the 2020 election. Political consultants from both parties called their first debate in September a disaster, after Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and the former vice-president called the president a "clown" and told him to "shut up."

Trump slid in public polls after the episode.

More than 47 million Americans have already voted in the election, giving the president less opportunity to change perceptions in his final toe-to-toe matchup with Biden.