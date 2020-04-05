US President won't follow recommendation

WASHINGTON • The US government is now recommending that Americans wear cloth face coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said last Friday, although he said he himself would not use one.

In a daily briefing with reporters, Mr Trump stressed that the recommendation should not be seen as replacing social distancing measures considered key to slowing the outbreak, which has now claimed more lives in New York state than the Sept 11, 2001, attacks.

"With the masks, it's going to be really a voluntary thing. You can do it, you don't have to do it. I'm choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that's OK," Mr Trump said.

Asked about the reasoning behind his decision, Mr Trump cited his high-profile meetings.

"As I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens... I don't see it for myself, I just don't," he said.

REUTERS