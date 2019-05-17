US President Trump took out new 30-year mortgage in 2018 worth over US$5 mln

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump obtained a new 30-year mortgage in 2018 for a property he owned in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to new financial disclosures made public on Thursday by the Office of Government Ethics.

The mortgage valued at US$5 million (S$6.86 million) to US$25 million has a 4.5 per cent interest rate, according to the new filings.

A real estate website lists the house, which is near the president's beach front estate Mar-a-Lago overlooking the ocean, as being available for rent for about US$81,000 a month.

The eight-bedroom house is on the beach.

The financial disclosures are mandated by law and offer a peek into the president's sprawling finances.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns, which would offer a clearer picture of how much money he is personally bringing in. The disclosures offer a glimpse of the number of properties he and his businesses own.