US President, Portland mayor clash over who's at fault for escalating unrest

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has condemned protests in Portland, Oregon, and violence in "Democrat-run" cities as his Republican administration moves to intervene in urban centres that he says have lost control of anti-racism demonstrations.

Federal law enforcement officers, armed with a new executive order aimed at protecting monuments across the United States, last week started cracking down on crowds gathering in Portland to protest against police brutality and systemic racism.

After a chaotic night in Portland that saw a police association building set on fire and officers shooting tear gas at a group of mothers protesting against police brutality, Mr Trump and Portland's mayor traded barbs over who was to blame for the escalating unrest.

"We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE," Mr Trump wrote in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Facing declining polling numbers ahead of the Nov 3 presidential election where he will be up against Democrat Joe Biden, Mr Trump is making "law and order" a central campaign issue to appeal to critical suburban voters.

The crackdown in the liberal bastion of Portland drew widespread criticism and legal challenges as videos surfaced of camouflage-clad officers without clear identification badges and riding in unmarked vehicles using force to arrest protesters without explanation.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on Sunday that it was the federal authorities who sharply escalated the situation. "Their presence here is actually leading to more violence and more vandalism," Mr Wheeler said on CNN's State Of The Union programme. "And it's not helping the situation at all. They're not wanted here. We haven't asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave."

Mr Wheeler and Oregon Governor Kate Brown, both Democrats, called the move an abuse of power by the federal government and the state filed a lawsuit against the US agencies involved.

On Sunday, Democrats in the House of Representatives demanded internal investigations into whether the Justice and Homeland Security departments had "abused emergency authorities" in handling the Portland protests.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Attorney-General William Barr and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf are working on measures that the administration can take to counter the unrest.

"You'll see something rolled out this week as we start to go in and make sure that the communities, whether it's Chicago or Portland or Milwaukee, or someplace across the heartland of the country, we need to make sure our communities are safe," Mr Meadows said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

The announcement is expected to expand a new Justice Department initiative that sends federal law enforcement into cities facing protests.

In Portland last Saturday night, Ms Melanie Damm said she saw unidentified federal officers in military-style gear fire tear gas canisters into a group of mothers, clad mostly in white, who were protesting against police brutality.

"The level of violence escalated by these GI soldiers was such an overreaction. You're seeing mums getting tear-gassed," said Ms Damm, 39, who is a mother herself. "We aren't young and Antifa-looking," she added, referring to more militant anti-fascism protesters.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Mr Trump said of the increase in violence in cities such as Chicago and New York that "they're Democrat-run cities, they are liberally run. They are stupidly run".

