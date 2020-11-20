US President-elect Joe Biden set to meet with top Democratic leaders in Congress

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - US President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to meet on Friday (Nov 20) with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, according to a Pelosi aide.

The meeting will be the first in-person conversation between the top three Democratic leaders since Biden won the presidency.

Biden has spoken with Pelosi and Schumer by phone, but he has had very limited in-person meetings because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will also attend the meeting, a transition official said.

The Democratic leaders last saw Biden in person at a memorial for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in late September.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at The Queen, the theatre in Wilmington that Biden has been using for meetings and events since the campaign.

The Biden transition team declined to comment.

Biden has not yet spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Pelsoi and McConnell's teams are meeting on Thursday to work towards a US$1.4 trillion (S$1.8 trillion) spending Bill that would avert a Dec 11 government shutdown.

Those talks are on a separate track from stalled negotiations on a Covid-19 relief Bill.

Senate Republicans say they can support US$500 billion in stimulus now, while Democrats have sought a US$2.4 trillion rescue package.

Biden has also said he supports a larger stimulus.