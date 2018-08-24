US President Donald Trump remains defiant amid mounting legal challenges

WASHINGTON - All his life he has faced controversy and won, a defiant President Donald Trump told Fox News on Thursday (Aug 23), maintaining that payments made by his former lawyer to two women in exchange for their silence on their relations with him, did not violate campaign finance rules.

"It's not a crime," he said of his former lawyer Michael Cohen paying off the women he allegedly had affairs with, so that they would not speak out during Mr Trump's 2016 run for the presidency. "The funds didn't come out of the campaign, it's not a campaign violation."

The President slammed Attorney-General Jeff Sessions for not "taking control" of the Department of Justice. "The (Democrats) are very strong in the Justice Department. I put in an Attorney-General who never took control," he said.

The President has made no secret of his annoyance with Mr Sessions, who recused himself from the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia. Some political pundits believe the President will eventually fire Mr Sessions.

And Mr Trump hinted that he could pardon his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who was found guilty of tax and bank fraud on Tuesday.

"I have great respect for what he's done, what he's gone through," he said of Manafort.

Some legal experts said the President's options are narrowing, and the wide-ranging probe into his campaign's alleged collusion with Russia, headed by special counsel Robert Mueller, which exposed Manafort and Cohen, may also affect Mr Trump's family.

But campaign finance violations even if proven, are seen as a minor crime; previous instances have been settled with a fine. A sitting President cannot be indicted, and there are also enough delaying tactics available for Mr Trump to fight off legal challenges.

Thus, political analysts said that the real key to the President's future is the Nov 6 mid-term election, in which the challenge for the Democratic Party is to wrest back control of the House. To do that, they would have to flip at least 24 Republican-held seats.

Precedent - and polls - indicate that the Democrats will do well, but how well remains unclear.

"If Democrats do very well, Republicans might begin to edge away from Trump," Dr H.W. Brands, author and professor of history at the University of Texas in Austin, told The Straits Times. "If Democrats disappoint, Trump will be strengthened and probably more brazen than ever."

"We'll have to wait and see," he cautioned. "As has become the case with this presidency, things can change overnight."

Asking not be named as he is between jobs, a Washington-based political analyst told The Straits Times: "The chances of the President being indicted are remote."

"The mid-terms are very important," he noted. "Depending on what the Mueller investigation produces, if the Democrats win the House, they could very well impeach. But in the Senate, they need 67 votes to convict and remove him. I just can't see that happening. I can't see a scenario in which so many Republicans go against him."

The Senate has 51 Republicans and 49 Democrats, including two independents. On Nov 6, 35 seats are up for election, of which 26 are held by Democrats. Political analysts do not expect the Democrats to gain much ground.

The Cabinet, and the Vice-President, could decide that the President be removed on the grounds of incompetency, the analyst said. But that has never happened, so the standard for that remains unknown, he added.

"Mostly, the dial points to his staying in office, finishing his term, and potentially being re-elected," he said.

Mr Trump's base remains supportive.

Mr Raymond Schmitt, 30, who lives in the solidly Republican Cleveland suburb of Brecksville and works in the oil and gas industry, told The Straits Times that Mr Trump's critics "started with the conclusion of 'Trump bad, Russia bad' and are finding any way possible to work backwards to try and fulfil the foregone conclusion".

"It just feels like all the stops are being pulled out to convict people for something, anything to keep the news cycle about collusion alive," he said. "As far as my support of the President is concerned, he's still fulfilled everything I had hoped for him to do."

Asked by Ms Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of his favourite show Fox And Friends, about the possibility of his impeachment, the President said: "I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job."

He would give himself an A+ grade, he added. "If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor," he said.