US President Donald Trump invites British PM Boris Johnson to White House in new year

LONDON (REUTERS) - United States President Donald Trump has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit him in the White House in the new year, British media reported on Sunday (Dec 22).

The Sunday Times newspaper reported that Mr Trump's invitation to Mr Johnson was made after the British prime minister's recent election win. Formal discussions on the exact timing of Mr Johnson's visit are yet to held, the newspaper reported, citing Downing Street sources.

"Some potential dates have been floated in mid-January but nothing has yet been formally agreed. But it is clear that both sides want to make it happen some time in early 2020," the Times quoted a source close to the White House as saying.

Mr Johnson is reluctant to make the visit before delivering Brexit on Jan 31 and prefers to go after a Cabinet reshuffle scheduled in February in which he is expected to appoint Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove as his new trade negotiator, The Mail on Sunday reported.

Such an arrangement could let Mr Johnson take Mr Gove with him ahead of the talks of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US, according to the report.

The development comes as Mr Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in the British Parliament last Friday, the first step towards fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britain's departure from the European Union by Jan 31.

The parliamentary approval followed Mr Johnson's landslide election victory earlier this month.

As Britain prepares to leave the bloc, Mr Johnson and Mr Trump agreed in a phone call last Monday to pursue an "ambitious" UK-US free trade agreement.

After Mr Johnson's election win, Mr Trump said Britain and the US were now free to strike a massive new trade deal after Brexit.

"This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU", Mr Trump said in a tweet earlier this month.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported invitation to Mr Johnson.