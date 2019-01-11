US President Donald Trump eyes national emergency option at US-Mexico border

UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump flew to the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday (Jan 10) to try to bolster his case for the wall, flanked by tearful family members of people killed by illegal immigrants and border patrol agents who are not receiving paychecks during the ongoing government shutdown.

Trump is adamant that a government funding bill to end the shutdown include US$5.7 billion (S$7.69 billion) for a border barrier - his signature campaign promise. The standoff has left a quarter of the federal government closed down and hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay.

A day after he stormed out of a meeting with Democratic leaders that was aimed at negotiating an end to the funding standoff, Trump attacked them for refusing his demand, calling them harder to deal with than China, a rival power.