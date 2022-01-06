US President Biden tears into predecessor Trump, blaming him directly for Capitol violence

WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden squarely blamed his predecessor Donald Trump for the Jan 6 assault on the Capitol last year and for spreading lies because he could not accept his electoral defeat, in a speech on Thursday (Jan 6) marking the first anniversary of the insurrection.

In some of his most critical remarks about Mr Trump to date, Mr Biden called the insurrection by a mob of Trump supporters an assault on democracy, and warned that America had to act to shore up its democracy.

“For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election. He tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob reached the Capitol,” said Mr Biden, who did not refer to Mr Trump by name.

“The former president of the US has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because… his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can’t accept that he lost.”

Washington’s remembrance of the riot, which saw five deaths and 140 police officers injured, had been riven by partisanship.

House Democrats were scheduled to have a moment of silence, hear first-hand testimonies from lawmakers and hold a prayer vigil on the Capitol steps, among other events.

Republicans were not expected to take part in the activities. Mr Trump previously planned to hold a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, but cancelled it at the urging of his advisers.