US prepares to roll out new vaccine as deaths top 3,000 again

WASHINGTON • US deaths from Covid-19 topped 3,000 for a third straight day, with a record number of new infections on Thursday, just as the US prepared to ship out nearly six million doses of a new vaccine upon its expected authorisation yesterday.

The United States reported a record 239,903 new cases on Thursday, raising the cumulative number to more than 17 million since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly a year ago.

The US death toll now exceeds 311,000.

Health experts have warned of a deepening crisis this winter as intensive care units (ICUs) fill up and hospital beds spill over into hallways. US hospitalisations have set a new record on each of the past 20 days, approaching 114,000 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally.

"We expect to have more dead bodies than we have spaces for them," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told a briefing on Thursday, saying the country's second-largest city had fully exhausted its ICU capacity.

To help slow the pandemic, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has promised to work rapidly towards granting emergency approval of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, a week after authorising the first vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

A panel of outside advisers to the FDA overwhelmingly endorsed the emergency use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

Final authorisation could come yesterday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNBC on Thursday that 5.9 million Moderna vaccine doses had been allotted for state governments to receive and were ready to distribute nationwide starting this weekend.

President Donald Trump said yesterday that the US has authorised Moderna's vaccine, jumping the gun on regulators who have yet to give it the formal green light. "Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately," he wrote on Twitter.

Both vaccines require two doses, given three or four weeks apart, for each person inoculated.

The health authorities have sought to reassure Americans that large-scale clinical trials and scientific review found the vaccines to be safe and effective.

Yesterday, Vice-President Mike Pence received his Covid-19 vaccine live on television, seeking to shore up public support for vaccinations.

Mr Pence, his wife Karen Pence, and Surgeon-General Jerome Adams each rolled up their sleeves and took injections from medical staff, becoming the highest-profile recipients to receive the vaccine publicly. "I didn't feel a thing. Well done," said Mr Pence, the leader of the White House coronavirus task force.

They were injected with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech that the FDA authorised for emergency use a week ago.

After answering routine questions about their health, the three of them took their injections at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House campus, seated in front of a blue curtain and screens that declared, "Safe and Effective" and "Operation Warp Speed".

They could be followed by a parade of political leaders, part of a campaign to overcome public scepticism about the safety of vaccines, which underwent large-scale clinical trials and scientific review.

Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have volunteered for public inoculations, and President-elect Joe Biden, who is due to take office on Jan 20, will get his next week, his aides said.

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, tapped to be Mr Biden's chief medical adviser, told NBC's Today show yesterday that he would get vaccinated as soon as he could and was waiting for doses to arrive at the National Institutes of Health.

US lawmakers are meanwhile considering providing payroll assistance for aerospace manufacturers and suppliers as part of a massive US$900 billion (S$1.2 trillion) Covid-19 relief Bill, congressional aides told Reuters.

In a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday seen by Reuters, 11 senators proposed "the federal government would pay up to 50 per cent of the payroll costs for up to 25 per cent of a manufacturer's workforce" for aerospace manufacturers and suppliers.

