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US political money funnels to Indian bots to lure voters

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Posters not based in the US were paid US$1 to US$5 for each thousand views to sway an election in the US.

Posters not based in the US were paid US$1 to US$5 for each thousand views to sway an election in the US.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Steven Lee Myers

  • Political money is being used to spread fake-looking voter videos online, with accounts based mostly in India pushing content that seemed local but was paid for.
  • The Michigan Senate primary saw at least 36 videos on X, Facebook, Threads and Instagram, viewed millions of times, and linked to for-hire bot networks.
  • Researchers say this is a growing campaign tactic that blurs real and fake sources, may mislead voters, and could shape future US elections.

AI generated

WASHINGTON – The videos appeared across social media in August before the closely contested Democratic primary for the US Senate in Michigan.

They showed people on the street expressing support for one of the candidates, Representative Haley Stevens, and discussing the issues that mattered most to them.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.