US political money funnels to Indian bots to lure voters

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Posters not based in the US were paid US$1 to US$5 for each thousand views to sway an election in the US.

WASHINGTON – The videos appeared across social media in August before the closely contested Democratic primary for the US Senate in Michigan.

They showed people on the street expressing support for one of the candidates, Representative Haley Stevens, and discussing the issues that mattered most to them.