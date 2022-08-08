US police looking into whether murders of 4 Muslim men linked

WASHINGTON • Police in the American state of New Mexico said they are investigating the recent murders of three Muslim men that they suspect are related to an earlier homicide from last year.

The Albuquerque police department said in a statement on Saturday that it had found the latest victim overnight. It did not identify him but said he was in his mid-20s, Muslim and "a native from South Asia".

"Investigators believe Friday's murder may be connected to three recent murders of Muslim men also from South Asia," the statement said.

Two of the previous victims were Muslim Pakistani men - a 27-year-old whose body was found on Aug 1 and a 41-year-old who was found on July 26.

Detectives are investigating whether these murders are connected to the death of a Muslim man from Afghanistan who was killed on Nov 7 last year, outside the business which he ran with his brother in Albuquerque, the statement said.

The police also urged anyone with information to call a tip line and said the Federal Bureau of Investigation was assisting with the case.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed outrage at the attacks and solidarity with the south-western state's Muslim community.

"The targeted killings of Muslim residents of Albuquerque is deeply angering and wholly intolerable," she said on Twitter.

She also said she was sending additional state police officers to Albuquerque to help with the investigation.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights group in the United States, said on Saturday that it would offer a US$10,000 (S$13,800) reward to whoever provides information leading to the killer's arrest.

"This tragedy is impacting not only the Muslim community - but all Americans," CAIR national executive director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

"We must be united against hate and violence regardless of the race, faith or background of the victims or the perpetrators."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE