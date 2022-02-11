US plans to roll out jabs soon for children under five

WASHINGTON • The US government is planning to roll out Covid-19 shots for children under the age of five as soon as Feb 21, according to a document from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering authorising the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in that age group even though it did not meet a key target in a clinical trial involving children aged two to four.

The drugmakers said they submitted data supporting authorisation at the request of the FDA.

Outside advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet on Feb 15 to discuss whether to recommend that the regulator authorise the vaccine. The roll-out of the vaccine for children under the age of five, the only age group not yet eligible for the shots, is set to begin less than a week after the meeting.

According to the CDC document, the United States is planning to ship an initial 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to states and other entities before the end of this month, should the FDA authorise their use.

There are about 18 million children aged between six months and four years in the US, and there will be additional supply beyond the first 10 million doses, the CDC said.

The first roll-out, which begins on Feb 21, will prioritise areas where children are at higher risk for severe Covid-19 disease.

Jurisdictions and federal pharmacy partners will receive second and third shipments of doses on Feb 23 and Feb 25 or about a week after the CDC recommendation.

Young children will receive a lower dose of the vaccine, if it is authorised.

Pfizer-BioNTech tested a 3-microgram dose of the vaccine in the age group, compared with a 10-microgram dose in five-to 11-year-olds and 30 micrograms for people aged 12 and older.

Meanwhile, Israel is expected to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for babies and toddlers by April, the Times of Israel reported last month.

"In Israel, vaccines are available now for everybody aged five and over. I believe by April this will be expanded for any age above six months," Dr Asher Shalmon, the Health Ministry's director of international relations, said in a briefing to foreign policymakers and journalists.

Last September, Cuba became the first country in the world to vaccinate children from the age of two against Covid-19, using home-grown jabs not recognised by the World Health Organisation.

The Guardian in Britain reported last week that more than 95 per cent of those aged two to 18 in Cuba have been fully vaccinated, citing the country's Ministry of Public Health.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE