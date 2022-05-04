US plans to impose sanctions on China's Hikvision: Media

The US had designated surveillance company Hikvision as posing a threat to national security in March 2021. PHOTO: HIKVISION/FACEBOOK
LONDON (REUTERS) - The United States is moving towards imposing sanctions on Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday (May 4), citing four people familiar with the talks.

The Biden administration is considering placing human rights-related sanctions on the Chinese company, according to the report.

The sanctions, if enforced, could have dire consequences for the maker of surveillance equipment, which was earlier added to a list of companies threatening US national security.

Washington has already begun briefing allies, given Hikvision has customers in more than 180 countries, two of the sources told FT.

The Federal Communications Commission in March 2021 had designated five Chinese companies, including Hikvision, as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks.

China's Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co were the others in the list.

The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment, while Hikvision was not immediately available during a public holiday in China.

