US plans meeting for Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ in Washington on Feb 19, Axios reports

WASHINGTON – The White House is planning the first leaders meeting for President Donald Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace” in relation to Gaza on Feb 19, Axios reported on Feb 6 , citing a US official and diplomats from four countries that are on the board.

The plans for the meeting, which would also be a fundraising conference for Gaza reconstruction, are in early stages and could still change, Axios reported.

The meeting is planned to be held at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, the report added, noting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Mr Trump at the White House on Feb 18, a day before the planned meeting.

The White House and the US State Department did not respond to requests for comment.

In late January, Mr Trump launched the board that he will chair and which he says will aim to resolve global conflicts, leading to many experts being concerned that such a board could undermine the United Nations.

Governments around the world have reacted cautiously to Mr Trump’s invitation to join that initiative. While some of Washington’s Middle Eastern allies have joined, many of its traditional Western allies have thus far stayed away.

A UN Security Council resolution, adopted in mid-November, authorised the board and countries working with it to establish an international stabilisation force in Gaza, where a fragile ceasefire began in October under a Trump plan on which Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas signed off.

Under Trump’s Gaza plan revealed late in 2025 , the board was meant to supervise Gaza’s temporary governance. Mr Trump thereafter said it would be expanded to tackle global conflicts.

Many rights experts say that Mr Trump overseeing a board to supervise a foreign territory’s affairs resembled a colonial structure and have criticised the board for not including a Palestinian.

The fragile ceasefire in Gaza has been repeatedly violated, with over 550 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers reported killed since the truce began in October.

Israel’s assault on Gaza since late 2023 has killed over 71,000 Palestinians, caused a hunger crisis and internally displaced Gaza’s entire population.

Multiple rights experts, scholars and a UN inquiry say it amounts to genocide. Israel calls its actions self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages in a late 2023 attack.