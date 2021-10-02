US plan to keep Al-Qaeda in check via air strikes draws scepticism

WASHINGTON • The Pentagon plans to rely on air strikes to prevent a resurgence of Al-Qaeda now that American troops have left Afghanistan, but experts and some lawmakers are sceptical about the effectiveness of the so-called "over-the-horizon" strategy.

Announcing the complete withdrawal of US troops in April, President Joe Biden vowed he would not allow a comeback of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden hatched the Sept 11, 2001 attacks.

Since then, the Pentagon has repeatedly claimed it is capable of keeping Al-Qaeda and Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants in Afghanistan in check through "over-the-horizon" strikes from US bases or aircraft carriers.

"Over-the-horizon operations are difficult but absolutely possible," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

"And intelligence that supports them comes from a variety of sources, and not just US boots on the ground."

Mr Austin's remarks came about two weeks after the Pentagon chief was forced to apologise to the relatives of civilians killed in an Aug 29 drone strike in Kabul.

The target of the drone strike was suspected ISIS militants but it ended up killing 10 civilians, including seven children, in what Mr Austin called a "horrible mistake".

It was the latest in a long line of US drone strikes that caused civilian casualties in Afghanistan. It has become one of the most contentious issues over the 20-year war and has prompted harsh criticism from Afghans.

In his congressional testimony, Mr Austin declined to publicly divulge much about the Pentagon's "over-the-horizon" plans, telling committee members he could provide more details in a closed classified session.

A number of experts and lawmakers expressed scepticism about the efficacy of long-distance strikes on landlocked Afghanistan, which is thousands of kilometres from the nearest US base.

An article by Naval War College professor of maritime strategy James Holmes was headlined: Kill Terrorists In Afghanistan From 'Over The Horizon'? Good Luck.

TOO FAR Those drones have to fly all the way around Iran, all the way up Pakistan and lose 70 to 80 per cent of their fuel before they even get anywhere near a target. MR MIKE WALTZ, a Republican lawmaker from Florida and a former US Army Green Beret who served in Afghanistan, accusing US President Joe Biden and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin of peddling "fiction" when it came to over-the-horizon capability.

"Over-the-horizon operations work well when the battlefield lies within easy reach of sea or air forces," Prof Holmes said in the piece published on the national security website 19fortyfive.com.

"Land-based aircraft flying from Persian Gulf airstrips must detour southwards around hostile Iranian airspace, into the Arabian Sea, and northwards through Pakistani airspace to strike targets in Afghanistan," said Prof Holmes, a former US Navy officer.

"Carrier aircraft have it easier from a distance standpoint since their mobile airfield can linger in the Arabian Sea," he added.

"But even so, the Afghan capital of Kabul lies close to 700 miles (1,100km) from the closest point along the Pakistani seacoast," Prof Holmes said. "Inflight refuelling will be a must."

Mr Mike Waltz, a Republican lawmaker from Florida, accused Mr Biden and Mr Austin of peddling "fiction" when it came to over-the-horizon capability.

Unlike in Iraq where US troops fought ISIS with Iraqi government forces, or Syria where Americans partnered Kurdish fighters, the US does not have any allies on the ground in Afghanistan or any nearby bases, Mr Waltz said.

"Those drones have to fly all the way around Iran, all the way up Pakistan and lose 70 to 80 per cent of their fuel before they even get anywhere near a target," said Mr Waltz, a former US Army Green Beret who served in Afghanistan.

"The President of the United States is selling this country a fiction that we can do over here with nothing," Mr Waltz said, pointing to Afghanistan on a map, "what we're doing over here (in Iraq and Syria) with neighbouring bases access, with allies on the ground and with ocean access."

"That is a fiction that you all need to own," he added.

Mr Andy Kim, a Democratic lawmaker from New Jersey, asked Mr Austin whether US overflights of Afghanistan were legal.

"Yes," Mr Austin replied.

The Taliban this week accused the US of violating international law with drone flights over Afghan territory and warned of "negative consequences" if they continued.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE