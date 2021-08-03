US Pentagon locked down after shooting at subway station

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday (Aug 3) after a shooting at a subway station just outside the secure US military headquarters.

Employees in the US Defence Department headquarters in the Arlington suburb of Washington were ordered to shelter in place amid reports of several gunshots and injuries in the station, the entrance of which is just a few dozen metres from the building's main doors.

"The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Centre. We are asking the public to please avoid the area," the Pentagon's security force said in a tweeted statement.

Arlington County emergency services said there were "several patients" at the scene, without providing any more information.

"Scene still active," they said.

The local news station WUSA showed a picture of heavy security and fire and rescue vehicles at the iconic five-sided building.