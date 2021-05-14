US panel clears way for younger teens to get jabs

WASHINGTON • States in the US are set to begin using the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech to inoculate adolescents against Covid-19, after advisers to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) backed the plan in a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

The United States Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorised the vaccine for those aged 12 to 15, offering relief to parents eager to get their children back to schools and summer camps.

The action by the CDC group is an important, but not required, final seal of federal regulatory approval.

The youngest age previously approved for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was 16. Some states, including Georgia, Delaware and Arkansas, began offering the vaccine to younger teenagers on Tuesday.

California's main Covid-19 website said families could start making appointments for the younger group yesterday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices, which provides recommendations to the CDC, voted 14-0 to back the vaccine after reviewing trial evidence.

The trial evidence showed that no one in the 12-to-15 age group who received the vaccine had severe allergic reactions. Moreover, the jab produced robust antibody responses in that age group and showed 100 per cent efficacy, with no cases of symptomatic Covid-19 among the fully vaccinated teens.

The move will open vaccination to about 17 million adolescents, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement, saying that the agency officially recommends the vaccine.

The vaccination "will decrease transmission within their family", said Dr Henry Bernstein, a member of the advisory committee and professor of paediatrics at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/ Northwell. "It will contribute to community immunity, and it allows the kids to more safely go back to camps this summer, and back for in-person school."

About a third of all Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. But the pace of vaccination has slowed in recent weeks. The roll-out of shots for adolescents should help limit the spread of the virus at a time when more contagious variants are circulating, and could shorten the road to normality for Americans.

Children have been considered by health officials as being at a lower risk for severe Covid-19, but they can still spread the virus.

More than 1.5 million cases have been reported among 12-to 17-year-olds, and as more adults become vaccinated, adolescents are accounting for a higher proportion of total cases.

Adjusted for under-reporting, the working group estimated 22.2 million Covid-19 infections in those aged five to 17 in the US.

