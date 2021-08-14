US okays booster shots for those with weakened immune systems

NEW YORK • US regulators have cleared giving a third Covid-19 vaccine dose to people with weakened immune systems to improve protection for those with impaired responses to standard shots.

The authorisation applies to organ transplant recipients or those whose immune systems are similarly compromised. Other fully vaccinated individuals do not need an additional dose right now.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorisations for both the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines.

"The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognisant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk" of severe disease, said acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.

Propelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, coronavirus infections in the United States have soared to a daily average of more than 100,000, a level not seen since the winter surge.

Some US media reports suggest that one million Americans may have had unauthorised third doses in an attempt to increase protection against Covid-19.

"Individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine at this time," Ms Woodcook said.

Earlier this month, the United States rejected an appeal from the World Health Organisation for a moratorium on booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.

More than 619,000 people have died in the US from Covid-19, with case numbers increasing sharply in recent months due to the spread of the Delta variant.

However, the country's rapid vaccination programme has slowed particularly in politically conservative regions in the South and Midwest, and among younger people, racial minorities and those from lower-income groups.

"Right now, other than the immunocompromised, we're not going to be giving boosters to people," top Covid-19 adviser Anthony Fauci told NBC on Thursday.

"But we will be following them very carefully, and if they do need it, we'll be ready to give it to them... inevitably there will be a time when we will have to give boosts."

Covid-19 vaccines are free and widely available in the US, yet only half the country's population is fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden announced last month that all federal employees must attest to being vaccinated or face tough restrictions such as regular testing amid a surge in Covid-19 hospitalisations.

The US is the latest country to begin offering third doses to those with weaker immune systems. France has offered additional vaccine doses to certain people with poor immune responses since April, and Germany and Hungary recently followed suit.

Meanwhile, the FDA on Thursday said it has not seen evidence yet to suggest that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are causing additional side effects.

Europe's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Wednesday that it was studying whether a small number of incidences of skin rashes and two kidney disorders were linked to the vaccines.

"FDA is aware of the EMA report. To date, we have not seen any safety signals for the adverse events identified in the report," FDA spokesman Abby Capobianco said in a statement. "FDA is monitoring the safety of authorised Covid-19 vaccines through both passive and active safety surveillance systems."

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE