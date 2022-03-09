US oil executives meet Biden officials as crude soars

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Oil industry executives are meeting US officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Department of Energy officials including Secretary Jennifer Granholm will meet representatives from Exxon Mobil, Shell and some shale producers on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the meetings are private.

Crude prices surged to more than US$130 a barrel on Tuesday (March 8), the highest since 2008, after the US and Britain said they will ban Russian oil imports, choking off yet more dollars from President Vladimir Putin as he continues with his invasion of Ukraine.

The US is one of the few countries that can help replace Russian energy exports over the medium term. But executives have routinely complained about little or no dialogue with the Biden administration.

The industry argues that it needs a more supportive energy policy and rhetoric from the administration if it is to commit the large sums of money required to grow production.

Exxon and the Department of Energy didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. A Shell representative declined to comment.

American oil and gas companies have everything they need to ramp up near-term production, a White House official said.

Oil and gas demand is increasing as the world emerges from the pandemic and producers should keep up with demand in the near term, the official added.

The US could double its rate of oil production over the next 18 months but "it's going to take cooperation with Biden, it's going to take co-operation with our shareholders," said Scott Sheffield, chief executive officer of Pioneer Natural Resources, the biggest oil producer in the Permian Basin.

He declined to comment on the existence of, or any involvement in, talks with government officials. "I've been told his mindset is changing," Sheffield said, referring to Biden.

Mike Sommers, the CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, the largest energy lobbying group, said on Tuesday the best thing the White House could do now would be to hold a meeting with industry leaders.

In another sign that relations between the industry and government are beginning to thaw, the White House held a call with industry representatives prior to Biden's order restricting Russian oil imports on Tuesday.

The call gave an overview of the sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter. It wasn't an opportunity for meaningful dialogue, one of the people said.