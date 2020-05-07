US officials played down virus threat, says ousted director

WASHINGTON • The ousted director of a United States agency responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic has filed a whistle-blower's complaint accusing President Donald Trump's administration of retaliating when he raised concerns.

Dr Rick Bright said in the complaint filed on Tuesday with a government watchdog that he warned about the virus in January and was met with hostility from Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar and other high-ranking officials in the agency.

"Dr Bright acted with urgency to begin to address this pandemic but encountered resistance from HHS leadership, including Secretary Azar, who appeared intent on downplaying this catastrophic threat," read the complaint, which his lawyers filed with the US Office of Special Counsel.

The US' coronavirus death toll, now over 72,000, is the world's highest. Democratic politicians and some fellow Republicans have criticised Mr Trump for playing down the threat of the virus and then being slow to galvanise the production of testing and protective gear.

Dr Bright's lawyers argue that his removal as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a division of HHS, violated a federal law protecting government whistle-blowers.

HHS spokesman Caitlin Oakley said in a statement that Dr Bright was transferred to a job where he was entrusted to spend around US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) to develop diagnostic testing.

"We are deeply disappointed that he has not shown up to work on behalf of the American people and lead on this critical endeavour," Ms Oakley said.

Dr Bright will testify before a US House of Representatives panel on May 14, a spokesman for him said on Tuesday.

His complaint seeks his reinstatement and requests a full investigation.

REUTERS