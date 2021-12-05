US officials' phones hacked with Israeli firm's spyware: Sources

WASHINGTON • Apple iPhones of at least nine US State Department employees were hacked by an unknown assailant using sophisticated spyware developed by the Israel-based NSO Group, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The hacks, which took place in the last several months, hit US officials either based in Uganda or focused on matters concerning the East African country, two of the sources said.

The intrusions represent the widest known hacks of US officials through NSO technology.

Previously, a list of numbers with potential targets including some American officials surfaced in reporting on NSO, but it was not clear whether intrusions were always tried or succeeded. Reuters could not determine who launched the latest cyber attacks.

NSO Group said in a statement on Thursday that it did not have any indication their tools were used but it cancelled access for the relevant customers and would investigate based on the Reuters inquiry.

"If our investigation shall show these actions indeed happened with NSO's tools, such customer will be terminated permanently and legal actions will take place," said an NSO spokesman, who added that NSO will also "cooperate with any relevant government authority and present the full information we will have".

Officials at the Uganda embassy in Washington did not comment. A spokesman for Apple declined to comment.

A State Department spokesman declined to comment on the intrusions, instead pointing to the Commerce Department's recent decision to place the Israeli company on an entity list, making it harder for US companies to do business with it.

REUTERS