US official calls on Europe to help counter competition from Beijing

PARIS • US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday condemned China's challenging of European security, economy and values, calling on Europe to help the United States counter competition from Beijing.

"Even before President Xi (Jinping) and President (Vladimir) Putin declared their 'no limits' partnership in February, the PRC (People's Republic of China) has challenged Europe's security, Europe's economy and Europe's values," Ms Sherman, speaking from Washington, told European reporters by video link.

Her comments came in the wake of a speech by her boss, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently identified Beijing as the main threat to world order, despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech on May 25, Mr Blinken said Washington was engaged in vigorous competition with Beijing in order to preserve the current world order.

The Biden administration has spoken of the need to pressure China to play by the rules, including in its South China Sea and trade disputes. "While Beijing may be thousands of miles away... the PRC's actions matter just as much for the future of Europe," Ms Sherman said, welcoming current cooperation with Europe while still seeking to "align our approaches".

She added that "the US is not seeking conflict" with China nor to "sever our economy from the PRC".

"We don't want a new cold war," she said, but "we can't rely on Beijing to change its behaviour".

She stressed that the US was being vigilant over the alliance between Russia and China, threatening Beijing "with consequences" if the Chinese authorities ever decide to send military equipment to Russia.

Separately, Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday the Biden administration is considering "all options" as it reviews potential changes to US duties on Chinese imports, including tariff relief and new trade investigations, in a shift of focus to strategic concerns with Beijing.

Ms Bianchi told Reuters that the agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and "getting a tariff structure that really makes sense".

"We're looking at everything and what we're focused on is making sure that we have again, a long-term realignment of the relationship with China, focusing on some of the concerns... such as non-market practices and economic coercion," she said.

US President Joe Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods by predecessor Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter trade war between the world's two largest economies.

While an initial round of tariffs on US$50 billion (S$68.5 billion) worth of strategic and industrial goods from China resulted in a so-called Section 301 investigation of Beijing's misappropriation of US technology, duelling rounds of retaliation heaped US duties on US$300 billion more of imports, including consumer products from bicycles to apparel to Bluetooth devices.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has argued that some duties hurt consumers and should be removed, while US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has argued that the tariffs should be considered as part of an overall strategy to push China to meet its trade commitments and end abusive economic practices.

China has also been arguing that tariff reductions would cut costs for American consumers. China's Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has said the tariffs "not only hurt China, but hurt America".

Asked whether the tariff decision could result in both removal of some tariffs on consumer goods and launching a new investigation into China's industrial subsidies and other practices, Ms Bianchi said: "Everything is on the table right now."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS