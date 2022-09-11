US offers $56,000 reward for info leading to Malaysian fugitive's arrest

PETALING JAYA - The United States' San Diego Fugitive Task Force is on the hunt for Malaysian fugitive Leonard Francis, better known as "Fat Leonard", who cut off his Global Positioning System bracelet and fled home arrest in San Diego.

A tweet from the US Marshals Service is offering a US$40,000 (S$56,000) reward for information leading to his arrest.

Penang-born Francis, who was under house arrest in San Diego in California, had given the authorities the slip by cutting off his ankle monitor on Sept 4, days before he was due to be sentenced.

Unknown to federal monitors, he had for several days been moving belongings out of the property, where he lived with his mother and children, according to court documents. Neighbours told the federal authorities they saw several U-Haul trucks "coming in and out of the residence", a US marshal said.

Francis had been allowed to stay under house arrest since 2018 after taking a plea deal to cooperate with the prosecution, whom he reportedly helped secure convictions of at least 29 navy officers and defence contractors in one of the US military's largest graft scandals.

Francis was also receiving medical treatment for renal cancer, among other health issues, while under home detention in Carmel Valley.

The 58-year-old defence contractor was arrested in September 2013 on fraud and bribery charges after federal investigators lured him to San Diego on the pretext of a business meeting with navy officials.

He pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiring to defraud the US in January 2015. His actions included offering prostitution services, luxury hotels, cigars, gourmet meals and more than US$500,000 in bribes to navy officials, among others, to help his Singapore-based ship servicing company, Glenn Defence Marine Asia, overcharge the US Navy.

He was set to be sentenced on Sept 22. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in jail. He had also admitted to overcharging the US Navy by US$35 million, and agreed to forfeit that amount in personal assets.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK