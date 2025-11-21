US transportation safety board finds evidence of fatigue cracks in fatal UPS cargo jet crash
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
WASHINGTON – The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Nov 20 it has found evidence of fatigue cracks in a key part in a crashed UPS MD-11 cargo jet
a crashed UPS MD-11 cargo jetthat killed 14 people in Louisville, Kentucky.
The bulk of the left engine pylon, a structural component connecting the aircraft engine to the wing or fuselage, was still attached to the left engine when it separated from the wing.
The NTSB said it found evidence of fatigue cracks in the left pylon aft mount lug.
The US Federal Aviation Administration on Nov 8 prohibited MD-11 planes from flying
prohibited MD-11 planes from flyingas work continues to establish new engine inspection procedures. REUTERS