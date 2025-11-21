Straitstimes.com header logo

US transportation safety board finds evidence of fatigue cracks in fatal UPS cargo jet crash

Smoke rising from the wreckage of a UPS MD-11 cargo jet after it crashed on departure from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov 4.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Nov 20 it has found evidence of fatigue cracks in a key part in

a crashed UPS MD-11 cargo jet

that killed 14 people in Louisville, Kentucky.

The bulk of the left engine pylon, a structural component connecting the aircraft engine to the wing or fuselage, was still attached to the left engine when it separated from the wing.

The NTSB said it found evidence of fatigue cracks in the left pylon aft mount lug.

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Nov 8

prohibited MD-11 planes from flying

as work continues to establish new engine inspection procedures. REUTERS

