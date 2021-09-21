US nears deal for 500 million more Pfizer shots to donate overseas

WASHINGTON • The Biden administration is negotiating with Pfizer to buy an additional 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to donate globally, a person familiar with the matter said, doubling the US government's commitment to helping less wealthy countries.

A deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, ahead of an international Covid-19 summit that Mr Biden has called for on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information is not yet public.

The Biden administration struck a nearly identical deal with the company last month, and Pfizer has been shipping those doses to the international vaccine programme, Covax. But the programme has been slow to get doses to participant countries, leaving many less-wealthy nations having vaccinated only a tiny percentage of their populations.

"The President has been clear that we will do more and more to help lead the world in getting the world vaccinated," Mr Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said last Friday.

While the donations are an important diplomatic gesture, broad vaccination of the global population would also help reduce the chances of mutations that could escape the vaccines protecting Americans.

A large donation would also help deflect criticism that the US is hoarding vaccines to give its citizens booster shots while some lower-income parts of the world wait to be inoculated.

A Food and Drug Administration decision on whether to clear booster shots for use could happen within days, after an outside panel of experts recommended that the agency authorise these for people aged 65 and above, and those at high risk.

BLOOMBERG