US Navy Seal training resumes

US Navy Seal candidates participating in surf immersion, which involves performing low movement exercises in cold waters, during the Basic Underwater Demolition/Seal school training at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Centre in Coronado on Monday. The
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
33 min ago

US Navy Seal candidates participating in surf immersion, which involves performing low movement exercises in cold waters, during the Basic Underwater Demolition/Seal school training at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Centre in Coronado on Monday.

The navy restarted portions of its Seal and Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewman training, which had been paused because of the coronavirus outbreak, after implementing new social distancing guidelines to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, based on recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and medical guidance from the Department of Defence.

The NSW Centre provides initial and advanced training for the sailors who make up the Navy's Seal and Special Boat Teams.

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 07, 2020, with the headline 'US Navy Seal training resumes'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content