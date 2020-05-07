US Navy Seal training resumes

US Navy Seal candidates participating in surf immersion, which involves performing low movement exercises in cold waters, during the Basic Underwater Demolition/Seal school training at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Centre in Coronado on Monday.

The navy restarted portions of its Seal and Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewman training, which had been paused because of the coronavirus outbreak, after implementing new social distancing guidelines to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, based on recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and medical guidance from the Department of Defence.

The NSW Centre provides initial and advanced training for the sailors who make up the Navy's Seal and Special Boat Teams.