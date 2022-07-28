US Navy eyes more unmanned ships in future fleet

WASHINGTON • The US Navy sees its future fleet comprising more than 350 manned ships and about 150 unmanned ships, hoping that technology means lower operating costs as it prepares to counter a growing Chinese fleet, according to a Navy report released on Tuesday.

The plan for the 2040s and beyond underscored "the need to address long-term competition with China and sustain military advantage against Russia".

It forecasts fleet numbers up slightly from a 2021 US Navy long-range shipbuilding plan, which had a range of 321 to 372 manned ships and 77 to 140 large unmanned vessels.

Huntington Ingalls Industries and General Dynamics are the largest shipbuilders in Ameria, with other weapon-makers like Boeing working on unmanned ship programmes.

Today, the US Navy has 298 ships in its "battle force", which ignores scores of resupply and logistics ships.

Its proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 requested US$27.9 billion (S$38.8 billion) in shipbuilding funding for eight new ships, including two Virginia-class attack submarines, two Arleigh Burke destroyers, and one Constellation frigate.

The US Congress is working to add ships to the Navy's fleet.

150

Number of unmanned ships the US Navy seeks to have in its fleet, along with over 350 manned ships.

