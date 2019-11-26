US Navy chief fired over handling of Seal's abuse case

WASHINGTON • US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has fired the Navy's top civilian over his handling of the case of a Navy Seal who was convicted of battlefield misconduct in Iraq and later won the support of President Donald Trump.

Mr Esper also determined that the serviceman in question, Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, should be allowed to retain his Trident pin designating him as a Seal - effectively ending the Navy's efforts to carry out a peer review that could have ousted him from the elite force.

Mr Trump, who had publicly opposed taking away Mr Gallagher's Trident pin and intervened to restore his rank, cheered the moves.

"Eddie will retire peacefully with all of the honours that he has earned, including his Trident pin," Mr Trump said on Twitter.

The fired Navy Secretary, Mr Richard Spencer, last week suggested a possible split with Mr Trump by telling Reuters that Mr Gallagher should still face a peer review board.

The Seal was acquitted by a military jury in July of murdering a captured and wounded fighter for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria by stabbing him in the neck. But he was convicted of illegally posing with the detainee's corpse, leading to his rank being reduced.

The White House said earlier this month that Mr Trump had restored Mr Gallagher's rank and also pardoned two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan. Critics had said such actions would undermine military justice and send a message that battlefield atrocities will be tolerated.

In a letter acknowledging his termination, and seen by Reuters, Mr Spencer took parting shots at Mr Trump and defended the need to preserve "good order and discipline throughout the ranks" - something Navy officials had believed the peer review board would help ensure.

"The rule of law is what sets us apart from our adversaries," Mr Spencer wrote. "Unfortunately, it has become apparent that in this respect, I no longer share the same understanding with the Commander in Chief who appointed me."

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman offered a different version of events leading up to Mr Spencer's dismissal, saying the Navy chief also had a private line of communications with the White House.

"Secretary Spencer had previously and privately proposed to the White House - contrary to Mr Spencer's public position - to restore Mr Gallagher's rank and allow him to retire with his Trident pin," Mr Hoffman said. Mr Spencer never informed Mr Esper of his private proposal, Mr Hoffman said.

Mr Esper decided to ask for Mr Spencer's resignation after "losing trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candour over conversations with the White House", Mr Hoffman said.

The Defence Secretary had favoured letting the review process "play itself out objectively and deliberately, in fairness to all parties", Mr Hoffman said. But that now appeared impossible.

Mr Trump said he would nominate the US envoy to Norway, Mr Ken Braithwaite, to replace Mr Spencer as Navy Secretary.

REUTERS