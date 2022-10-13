US national security strategy aims to outcompete China, constrain Russia

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration on Wednesday called China the most consequential geopolitical challenge for America in its long-awaited national security strategy, while also acknowledging the need to work with the superpower to tackle global problems.

The 48-page document, which was delayed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and was unveiled 21 months into President Joe Biden's administration, outlined two broad challenges faced by the United States: outcompeting geopolitical rivals to shape the international order and dealing with shared threats such as climate change.

The strategy argued that US leadership was vital to overcoming these challenges, and stressed that time was of the essence as the country had entered a "decisive decade".

"This decisive decade is critical both for defining the terms of competition, particularly with the PRC, and for getting ahead of massive challenges," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

"If we lose time in this decade, we will not be able to keep pace with, most notably, the climate crisis, but other challenges as well," he added.

The strategy, which was fleshed out in an interim document released in March last year, continues to describe China in similar terms, calling it "the only competitor with both the intent and, increasingly, the capability to reshape the international order".

"Beijing has ambitions to create an enhanced sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and to become the world's leading power," it said, adding that Beijing was also trying to shape technology norms and erode US alliances around the world.

But the strategy document also left the door open to cooperating with China, calling it central to the global economy and having a significant impact on shared challenges, particularly climate change and global public health.

"It is possible for the United States and the PRC to coexist peacefully, and share in and contribute to human progress together," it wrote.

Investing in American power and deepening its alliances in Europe and the Indo-Pacific would be the core of America's national security strategy, said the document.

However, the US would also take care not to see the world solely through the lens of strategic competition, said Mr Sullivan.

"We will not try to divide the world into rigid blocs. We are not seeking to have competition tip over into confrontation or a new Cold War, and we are not engaging each country as simply a proxy battleground," he told reporters.