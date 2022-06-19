US national security adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for Covid-19

It was not immediately clear whether the positive test would affect Mr Jake Sullivan's travel plans. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday (June 18), a spokesperson said, a week before he is due to accompany President Joe Biden to a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced economies.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Mr Sullivan had not been in close contact with Mr Biden, and was asymptomatic.

It was his first Covid-19 infection, she said.

Mr Sullivan met at the White House on Friday with Senegal's foreign minister, Ms Aissata Tall Sall, the White House said on Saturday.

He met in person with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg for four and a half hours on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the positive test would affect Mr Sullivan's travel plans.

The White House announced last week that Mr Biden would travel to southern Germany for the Group of Seven summit and continue on to Spain for a Nato summit in late June.

